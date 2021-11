You may want to take a moment right now to make sure you have some tissues nearby. When I welcomed Timothy Showalter of Strand of Oaks back into the World Cafe studio for our first in-person interview since before the pandemic, that was the one thing I wish I'd had ready. Because Timothy is one of those people who feels... and makes you feel, too, both in conversation, where he's earnest and generous and empathetic, and with his music.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO