A new trailer for Battlefield 2042 features frantic action, enthusiasm of combatants, and celebrity guest appearances. EA DICE has once again reminded us about the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042. The devs have shared a new trailer, it combines computer-generated imagery (CGI) with live actor performances. It may be a TV commercial for the game; in any case, the various players visoble on screen seem to be having a great time on the battlefield. There's also room for Tom Brady (NFL star) and streamer Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop, albeit a bit older than he really is (there's a "2042" in the title after all). You can watch the footage below.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO