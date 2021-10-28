CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Casting For Andor Series Suggests The Return Of Snoke

By Mr. Milo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. News for the Star Wars Spin-Off series Andor has recently begun making the rounds due to its upcoming release. The 12 episode series is set 5 years before the events of Rogue One: A...

digitalspy.com

Star Wars finally confirms what the point of Snoke was

Star Wars didn't please all fans with its sequel trilogy, especially when it came to the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke. Snoke (played by Andy Serkis) was seemingly positioned as the Big Bad of the trilogy by The Force Awakens, only to be unceremoniously killed off by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in The Last Jedi. That didn't stop fans speculating on whether Snoke was really Darth Plagueis or Anakin Skywalker's evil twin or something else entirely.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Casting Rumor Could Lead To Return of Controversial Sequel Trilogy Villain

Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel focusing on Cassian Andor may bring back a controversial villain from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. According to a report from Making Star Wars, Andy Serkis is returning to the Star Wars universe in Andor on Disney+. Star Wars fans will remember that Serkis played Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Star Wars: The Force Awakens built Surpeme Leader Snoke up as the leader of the First Order, who would likely be the main antagonist of the sequel trilogy. That didn't pan out as, somewhat controversial, Kylo Ren slew Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and took his place at the head of the First Order.
epicstream.com

Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Actor Andy Serkis Reportedly Joining Andor Series

In case you missed it, Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars spinoff series centered on beloved Rogue One character Cassian Andor has reportedly wrapped filming last August. However, as it stands, we still don't know much about the series top-billed by the returning Diego Luna other than the fact that it will take place years prior to the events of the 2016 blockbuster. Of course, considering the show will be set in a different timeline, it would be safe to assume that it won't feature any notable character from the original Star Wars trilogy and even succeeding installments.
darkhorizons.com

Christensen To Return For “Ahsoka” Series

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in the new “Star Wars” live-action series “Ahsoka” at Lucasfilm and the Disney+ service. Rosario Dawson is starring as fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano, reprising the role she played in arguably the best episode of the second season of “The Mandalorian”.
Inverse

Star Wars leak reveals the shocking way Snoke can return

Star Wars may not be making movies for a while, but the franchise is certainly making moves. With the series’ focus shifted onto Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it appears the Skywalker Saga has been finally laid to rest. However, a rumor surrounding one...
Inside the Magic

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Zaps Casting Rumor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2 are two of the most critically acclaimed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vol 1 (2014) grossed over $773 million at the box office, and Vol 2 (2017) grossed over $863 million. Now, lots of rumors are starting to circulate about the upcoming third volume of the franchise.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Casting Rumors Hint at Return of Fan-favorite Rebels Character

A new report may once again hint at Star Wars Rebels characters appearing in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. Last week, news broke that Hayden Christensen would reprise his role as Ahsoka Tano's mentor, Anakin, for the show. Previous reports suggested that Bo-Katan Kryze and Thrawn would also appear. Now The Illuminerdi reports having discord a new description for a character named Riz, described as "a bit of a lone wolf, world-wise despite his young age and able to handle anything life throws his way." He's listed as a series regular with options. Given what fans expect the show to be about -- Ahsoka searching for Thrawn to find Ezra -- some wonder if this could be Ezra Bridger.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Dead Character Rumored for Shocking Season 3 Return

The Mandalorian's first two seasons have been home to several surprises that blew every Star Wars fan away and with Season 3 already in production, Star Wars junkies are expecting to witness more. If you've been following the latest rumors about the upcoming third season, you'd probably have a gist of what's about to go down. Now, a new rumor suggests that a dead character a lot of you may have probably forgotten about will be making his shocking return to the MandoVerse.
piratesandprincesses.net

Could Gina Carano Be Returning To Star Wars? A New Rumor Says Yes?

Let me start off by saying the following is a RUMOR and I personally have no knowledge of the situation or a way to confirm. But it’s an interesting enough idea to warrant covering. Again, it’s merely a rumor so take it with a grain of salt. Recently there has...
disneydining.com

‘National Treasure’ Series Has Cast Its Lead

In March, Disney announced that it would be creating a Disney+ streaming series based on the popular 2004 film National Treasure and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. The show will be produced by the film’s original producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean) and will reportedly follow the same concept as the films, but will feature a younger cast.
piratesandprincesses.net

Trailer Released For New ‘Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett’ on Disney Plus

We have a trailer for the upcoming new ‘Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett’ show coming to Disney+ in late December. We finally get a better look at this highly anticipated show coming to Disney+. The trailer gives us a look at Boba’s seeming quest to unite the organizations and...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Darth Maul Animated Series Rumored For Development

Hot on the trails of the new Book of Boba Fett trailers comes rumor that a new Star Wars animated series is in development, which will focus on the character of Darth Maul (or simply "Maul" as he's now known). The rumor is that the Maul animated series will also serve as a sort of prequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story, helping to fill in one of the last big gaps in Maul's character arc: how he came to run the criminal organization before the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story!
GeekTyrant

Jim Carrey Rumored to Be Cast as M.O.D.O.K. in the MCU

According to a recent rumor, Jim Carrey might be joining the MCU as the villain M.O.D.O.K. This rumor comes from a Marvel Studios Spoiler subreddit, so take the news with a grain of salt. But, crazier things have happened with the MCU films, so anything is possible!. The report goes...
piratesandprincesses.net

Taika Waititi Set To Direct The Upcoming Tower Of Terror Reboot

The Tower of Terror Reboot film is slowly taking shape. The film based on the popular park ride, which was inspired by the classic Twilight Zone TV series, already made news when Scarlett Johansson was announced to star in the film–especially after the recent lawsuit between the press and Disney. Early reports said the film was possibly cancelled, but after Disney reached an agreement with Johanson the film was again moving forward. Now another well known name associated with Marvel is also set to be involved with the project.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer, Andor Footage, and More Disney+ Day Rumors

In December of 2020, The Walt Disney Company held its official Investor Day, which brought with it a number of exciting and unexpected announcements about the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars fans now primed for what next week's Disney+ Day will unveil. While some fans might be hoping to learn about the franchise's future on the big screen, they shouldn't hold their breath, given that the presentation will focus on the streaming platform, though the folks at StarWarsNewsNet are taking it on good authority that there will still be a lot to look forward to when Disney+ Day kicks off on Friday, November 12th.
IndieWire

Matt Smith Ignites ‘Star Wars’ Buzz: Cut ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Role Shifted ‘History of Franchise’

Matt Smith’s new interview on “Happy Sad Confused” podcast is igniting a tidal wave of buzz among “Star Wars” fans thanks to his tease about the “Rise of Skywalker” role he signed on for but didn’t shoot. News broke in August 2018 that Smith was joining “Star Wars: Episode IX” (it had yet to be given an official title at the time), but the “Doctor Who” favorite was nowhere to be found in the film’s theatrical cut. “Skywalker” went through several script and development changes. Whoever Smith was supposed to play got cut, but rumors have persisted that it was...
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
