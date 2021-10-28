US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

4. “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “Not All Diamonds and Rose’” by Dave Quinn (Andy Cohen Books)

7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha Comics)

9. “It Ends With US” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

12. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

13. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

14. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

15. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

16. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

17. “Finding Kenna” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

18. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney (Custom House)

19. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

20. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner)

21. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

22. “The First 21” by Nikki Sixx (Hachette)

23. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

24. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

