Tapering is fully expected but will the Fed provide a hawkish twist?. Fibonacci support and resistance are in place for now. The Federal Reserve is fully expected to begin reining in its $120 billion a month bond-buying program imminently, ending an era of ultra-loose monetary policy. The tapering program is expected to begin this month and, depending on the rate and flexibility announced, end in mid-2022. While the market has already priced tapering in, it is the rate at which the central bank reduces the number of bonds that it buys every month that will be key. The US dollar (DXY) is currently trading on either side of 94, just below its recent one-year high of 94.55, ahead of the Fed’s announcement.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO