GlobalFoundries (GFS) IPO Opens Flat

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) opened for trading at $47 after pricing 30,250,000 of which are being offered by GF and 24,750,000 of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZL) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) (NASDAQ: SZZL) opened for trading at $10.06 after pricing its upsized ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) IPO Gains Steam After Strong Open

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for NerdWallet, Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) is trading at $30.17 after opening earlier at $23.50. The company 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share, the middle of the expected range.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) IPO Opens 31% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) opened for trading at $24.95 after pricing 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) IPO Opens 33% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today’s IPO for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) opened for trading at $26.50 after pricing 9,075,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Portillo's (PTLO) IPO Opens 30% Higher, Valuing Hot Dog Chain Near $2 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) opened for trading at $26 after pricing its initial public offering of 20,270,270 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20 per share, the top end of the expected $18-$20 range.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allbirds (BIRD) IPO Opens 41% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) opened for trading at $21.21 after pricing 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, above the expected $12-$14 range. The size of the offering was also raised from 19,230,768 shares.
STOCKS

