CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Commodore boys’ soccer thumps Terriers, 13-0

By Megan James
Addison Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — An old adage states, “The race doesn’t always belong to the swift, nor the battle to the strong.”. But sometimes the favorite really just is faster and better and is favored for a reason. Or several reasons. Consider Tuesday’s first-round high school boys’ soccer playoff game between...

www.addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
County
Addison County, VT
City
Winooski, VT
City
Bristol, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Bellows Falls, VT
Local
Vermont Education
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Morey

Comments / 0

Community Policy