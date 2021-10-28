CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

No Shave November

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct 28, 2021 · No Shave November. In the month of November, you may see some of our male officers with more facial hair...

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Moscow Police Participating in 'No Shave November' to Help Fight Cancer

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department has announced participation in the annual "No Shave November" fundraiser hosted by the Palouse Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. The annual fundraiser helps support the Light a Candle Gritman Foundation which provides assistance for those in our community who are battling cancer. Last year more than 20 Officers and City of Moscow employees donated $1,600 to the foundation and pledged not to touch their shaving tools for the entire month. Organizers hope to exceed that mount this year.
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Shave November#Facial Hair#Cancer
WVNS

Local law enforcement sport beards in No Shave November fundraiser

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Child & Youth Advocacy Center in Lewisburg is teaming up with local law enforcement officer for their annual No Shave November fundraiser. Law enforcement officers that wish to participate in No Shave November can donate a pre-determined amount to sport a beard while on duty to help the center. Typically […]
LEWISBURG, WV
brproud.com

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘No-Shave November’

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – Leave those hair trimmers alone because West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) won’t need them!. No-Shave November is a month-long cause where people grow out their hair and donate the money they would normally use to a charity or as WPSO will do, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. The purpose of ‘No Shave November’ is to raise cancer awareness and raise money for cancer research and prevention.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
crimewatchpa.com

Beards for Brothers

Police Officers and first responders from Lancaster County will be participating in a No-Shave November campaign to help raise awareness for Cancer. This is the seventh year that Chiefs of Police have waived their departments’ facial hair policies and will be allowing officers to grow beards through the month of November.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER TO SUPPORT SHOP WITH OUR COPS PROGRAM

Citizens may notice the addition of beards and goatees among officers of the Benton Police Department throughout November. The No-Shave November movement, popular for raising funds and awareness for cancer, is being borrowed for the cause of the annual Shop with Our Cops program overseen by Chaplain Tamara Gore each holiday season.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
hopewelltwp.org

Hopewell Township Police participate in No-Shave November

PBA Local 342, which is comprised of officers from Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough, are participating in No-Shave November. This annual event, in which the participants donate money and grow out their beards, raises funds and awareness of cancer by embracing a person's hair, which many cancer patients lose during their journey. Participants donate the money they typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.
HOPEWELL, NJ
WTAJ

Raising Awareness: Local Police take part in No Shave November for men’s health

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — No Shave November/Movember is a month to raise awareness for men’s health, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health. Logan Township and Altoona police are two of many departments across the region, state, and country participating in the yearly event. By donating $50, the male officers will be able to […]
ALTOONA, PA
Mysuncoast.com

No Shave November benefitting Fight Colorectal Cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The kick off of November means men and women across the country are putting down the razor to celebrate, honor and raise funds for those who have fought against cancer. According to the CDC, “Each year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death.”
SARASOTA, FL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

It’s a challenge: State Sen. Wise urges support of ‘No-Shave November’ for cancer-prevention donations

State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, who has been known to grow a beard, is inviting other members of the Kentucky General Assembly and all other Kentuckians who wish to participate to the “No-Shave November” challenge. The goal of “No-Shave November” is to increase cancer awareness and raise funds for nonprofit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crimewatchpa.com

Shop with a Cop 2021 Donations

Plumstead Township Police Department is preparing for their Fifth SHOP WITH A COP!. SHOP WITH A COP is a national program pairing police officers with children to afford them a better Christmas. This program is geared toward Plumstead Township children at the elementary school level. These children are faced with life challenges such as a parent losing a job, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships.
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wktn.com

Findlay Police Officers Participate in No Shave November to Help a Great Cause

Starting this month, you may start seeing more furry faces around the police department. Unfortunately no, we’re not talking about more K-9s, but instead officers with more facial hair. Typically, our uniform policy dictates that on duty officers may only sport the mustache (and there’s some good ones), however for November they are being granted some leniency for “No Shave November”. In order for officers to participate, they must make a financial contribution to Blue Help.org through our local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. For those not familiar with Blue Help, the mission of Blue Help is “to reduce mental health stigma through education, advocate for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress, acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers we lost to suicide, assist officers in their search for healing, and to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.”
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy