Starting this month, you may start seeing more furry faces around the police department. Unfortunately no, we’re not talking about more K-9s, but instead officers with more facial hair. Typically, our uniform policy dictates that on duty officers may only sport the mustache (and there’s some good ones), however for November they are being granted some leniency for “No Shave November”. In order for officers to participate, they must make a financial contribution to Blue Help.org through our local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. For those not familiar with Blue Help, the mission of Blue Help is “to reduce mental health stigma through education, advocate for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress, acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers we lost to suicide, assist officers in their search for healing, and to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.”

FINDLAY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO