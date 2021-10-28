CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tom Hanks crashes two brides’ beach wedding

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks is a wedding crasher — again. The actor was walking on the beach in Santa Monica when he stumbled upon a wedding ceremony. The two brides, Diciembre and Tashia Farries, were shocked by the star’s appearance. Tashia said when Hanks first walked up to them she said,...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Remembering Late Peter Scolari: 'We Were Molecularly Connected'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his friendship with Peter Scolari. The Finch actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, at one point opening up about his friendship with the late Scolari, whom he costarred with in the beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on NBC. In it, they played two single men who disguised themselves as women to obtain housing at a women-only building, the only apartment they could afford.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Hanks
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
SFGate

Tom Hanks Nearly Destroyed Connor Ratliff's Life. So He Made a Podcast About It

The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff’s career was on June 12, 2000. The Missouri-born Ratliff, then an aspiring actor in his mid-twenties living in England, landed what he hoped would be a life-changing role in HBO’s World War II epic Band of Brothers, playing Private Zielinski, the aide to the show’s central character, the stoic officer Dick Winters (a young Damian Lewis). The day before he was set to begin filming, he learned that America’s most iconic actor-slash-good-guy — who had developed the miniseries and was directing the episode that featured Zielinski, aptly titled “Crossroads” — wanted him to come back in, essentially to audition again. Worse, Ratliff’s agent’s assistant told him that Hanks felt Ratliff had “dead eyes.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brides#The Oscar Winner
NBC Connecticut

Tom Hanks Surprises Couple After Their Wedding Ceremony on the Beach

Diciembre and Tashia Farries celebrated their wedding day with their family, close friends and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. The brides tied the knot on Oct. 22 and went to the beach by Santa Monica Pier to take photos when Hanks stopped by to say congratulations. "We were so in our...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
963kklz.com

Tom Hanks Was Initially Offered William Shatner’s Space Trip

Tom Hanks said he was asked by Jeff Bezos to take part in a Blue Origin Space Flight before William Shatner received his offer. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hank confirmed the rumor of him being asked to go to space saying, “Well, yeah, provided I pay. And, you know, it cost 28 million bucks, or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy, I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying 28 [million] bucks!”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks plays the eponymous character of Miguel Sapochnik’s impressively scaled science-fiction epic. He is one of humankind’s few survivors of a catastrophic cosmic event that wiped the earth nearly clean of its most vital resources a decade ago. Despite the bleak backdrop, “Finch” manages to stay true to the fuzzy ring of...
PETS
KESQ

Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos’ offer to go to space

Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a ride to space on his Blue Origin rocket, but it came at a price. The actor confirmed that Bezos had asked him during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, saying if he accepted the offer he was expected to pay. “Well yeah,...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Tom Hanks' wedding crash couple didn't recognise him

The couple whose wedding was gatecrashed by Tom Hanks didn't recognise him at first. The 65-year-old actor - who has been married to fellow actor Rita Wilson since 1988 - surprised brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries when he turned up to their nuptials on the beach near Santa Monica Pier in California, and though he joined guests for pictures, the newlyweds were initially baffled to spy a stranger amongst their loved ones.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film about a man, a robot and a dog. Even less surprising is that Hanks delivers in “ Finch,” playing a robotics engineer who is dying from radiation exposure and desperately trying to make sure his dog will be taken care of when he’s gone. It’s the kind of premise...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy