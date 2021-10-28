CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Previewing the Patriots-Chargers Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToyVJ_0cfW0lAy00

The New England Patriots are traveling west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a Halloweeen-date with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Eight Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Chargers battle on Sunday.

Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

‘Starts’ of the Week

Damien Harris, RB New England Patriots (vs. Chargers)

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Harris has recorded two straight big stat lines, scoring 17-plus points in each of the last two weeks. He’s in a good spot to continue that streak, as the Patriots face a Chargers defense that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Unless New England falls into a negative game script, Harris should find success in the stat sheets once again.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Though the Chargers are a formidable football team in all three phases, they do have a sore point, which the Pats will undoubtedly look to exploit on Sunday. The Bolts run defense has been porous, thus far in 2021. They have allowed an average of 162.5 yards per game, as well as 5.5 yards per play. While the Patriots running game has had its share of growing pains this season, the team has run the ball quite efficiently as of late. This is largely in part due to the running prowess of feature back Damien Harris. Harris has gained 100 yards in back-to-back games with 101 yards vs. Dallas (October 17) followed by 106 yards against the New York Jets (October 24). Though there is no guarantee of equaling such success, the Pats will look to run the ball often on Sunday.

Hunter Henry TE, New England Patriots (vs. Chargers)

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Henry has been on a serious hot streak, scoring a touchdown in four straight games and averaging 13.4 points. This week’s matchup is a revenge game against the Chargers, who have allowed five touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. With Jonnu Smith also banged up, Henry is a solid option at what is a thin position in fantasy land.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

As Fabiano stated above, Henry has found the end zone in each of the Patriots past four games. He leads the team with four touchdown receptions and has developed quite the synergy with quarterback Mac Jones. What makes Henry such an effective receiver is hit route running ability, which he does as well (if not better) than any tight end in the league. With the Patriots poised to heavily utilize the running game on Sunday, their passing opportunities will likely come mostly from play action. In that regard, Henry should see significant looks. in short-yardage situations, as well as a handful of targets in the endzone

‘Sits’ of the Week

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots (vs. Chargers)

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Meyers, who is still seeking his first NFL touchdown, caught five passes last week but was still held to just 9.4 points in a win over the Jets. Next up is a difficult road matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Unless you’re desperate, Meyers is a likely fade in this AFC matchup.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The Pats receivers are in store for a tough challenge on Sunday. For all of the struggles of the Bolts’ run defense, their pass defense is more than formidable. The Chargers rank fourth in the league by allowing just 202 yards per game, featuring stout cornerback play from Chargers Chris Harris, Michael Davis and rookie Asante Samuel, Jr. They are well-set at safety as well with Derwin James, Nasir Adderly and Alohi Gilman anchoring the defensive backfield. With the Pats likely to rely on their runners, as well as tight ends, to move the football, their wide receivers (including Meyers) might not be fountains of fantasy points in Week Eight.

Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Patriots)

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Cook has produced 12-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, making him a viable streamer in most leagues. He does have a tough matchup this weekend, however, as the Patriots have allowed just one tight end (Dalton Schultz) to score more than 9.2 fantasy points in a game against them this season. I’d keep Cook on the sidelines unless you’re in real need.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Though Cook has been a solid target at tight end for Herbert, Fabiano does make a good point, here. The Pats have been quite effective in defending tight ends this season, with Dalton Schultz being the lone exception. Of course, it should be noted that Schultz is arguably the best tight end they have faced in 2021. With slot corner Jonathan Jones out for the season, look for the Pats to once again flood the defensive backfield to attempt to take away Herbert’s passing lanes. That means a heavy dose of safeties, with Kyle Dugger and former Charger Adrian Phillips in coverage against Cook in the open field.

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (vs. Chargers)

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“The New England D/ST scored 12 fantasy points in last week’s blowout win over the Jets, but this week’s game against the Chargers is far less favorable. Defenses have averaged a mere 4.3 fantasy points a game against Justin Herbert and the Bolts, so keep the Patriots D/ST on the bench.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

New England’s pass defense will have its hands full in Week Eight. The Chargers passing game ranks eighth in the league, averaging over 282 yards per game. With the Pats still searching for answers for depth in the secondary, Herbert should be able to effectively target both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Patriots’ run defense has improved after a slow start and may have some success in containing the Los Angeles’ running game, which ranks 25th in the league in rushing yards per game with 95, and 20th in yards per play at 4.1. Still. Austin Ekeler is a very capable back, and will utilize his running lanes when provided with them. Overall, the Pats defense has a chance to make a statement, but it may not produce the points for which fantasy GMs are hoping on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game. Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest. This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season. The worst call of the day now has some...
NFL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Week 8 Victory Over Chargers

Just like that, the New England Patriots have their biggest win of the season. It wasn’t always pretty, but Bill Belichick’s team on Sunday defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Rookie Mac Jones struggled for the Patriots, completing just 18 of 35 passes for 217 yards in the win. Sophomore sensation Justin Herbert also scuffled for the Chargers, completing 18 of 35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots news & rumors: Damien Harris praised; Andy Isabella trade buzz

The numbers may not be there, but New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is turning into quite the playmaker in his third season in the NFL. With a hard running style and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, the Alabama product is latching onto his role as the lead running back. If not for a couple of fumbles, Harris may look even more impactful as a playmaker.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
PatriotMaven

Texas-One-Step in the Right Direction: Patriots Defeat Texans 25-22

Heading into Week Five of the 2021 NFL season, much of the talk surrounding the New England Patriots centered around their depleted offensive line. Missing four of their five regular starters due to injury and illness, the prospect of protecting the team’s running game and passing game seemed to be a nearly insurmountable task.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Quick Release? Not So Fast — Patriots Trade Gilmore to Panthers

What a difference a few hours can make. Just over five hours removed from the reporting of the New England Patriots’ decision to release veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the team has apparently agreed to trade the star defensive back to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Patriots will receive a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. News of the deal was first reported by Doug Kyed, of Pro Football Focus. Kyed further reported that the Panthers and Gilmore do not have a long-term deal in place at this time. Gilmore will arrive in Carolina with a deal around $5.8 million.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots to Release Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore will be parting ways, after all. Amidst a great deal of speculation surrounding his future status with the team, New England has apparently decided to release the cornerback, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gilmore essentially confirmed the news via his social media accounts, with the following message:
NFL
PatriotMaven

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Five, Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Six of the 2021 NFL season with a 2-3 record. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The rookie showed tremendous poise in leading the team on what would be his first game-winning drive as the Pats would come from behind to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Fantasy Perspective#The New England Patriots#Halloweeen#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pats Chargers#Rb New England Patriots#Bolts
PatriotMaven

Patriots 2021 Week Five Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

Despite playing without four starters along the offensive line, the New England Patriots returned to the win column on Sunday. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The rookie showed tremendous poise in leading the team on what would be his first game-winning drive as the Pats would come from behind to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Cowboys: Three to Watch on Defense against Dallas

The New England Patriots will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Dallas is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Notebook — Patriots Host Bausby for Workout, Bourne Takes the Blame, Mac’s Spaghetti and More

Following a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six of the 2021 NFL season, the New England Patriots have now turned their full attention to Week Seven and a matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. From yet another defensive back working out for the Patriots, to a wide receiver protecting his quarterback, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
NFL
PatriotMaven

And Then There Was One — Patriots Officially Down Four Offensive Linemen vs. Texans

The New England Patriots have a protection problem in Houston. Despite some lingering optimism to the contrary, the Patriots will enter their Week Five matchup with only one regular starter (center David Andrews) in the lineup. With right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) already declared ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans, the Pats failed to activate left guard Michael Onwenu or left tackle Isaiah Wynn from COVID/reserve. As a result, both players are officially out of action for Week Five.
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

Rockets outgun Chargers in must-win matchup

ORION — The challenge for both the Rockridge and Orion football teams was straightforward. Win, and a berth in the IHSA state playoffs is there for the taking. Lose, and the season ends late Friday night. Led by the duo of senior quarterback Brayden Deem and junior halfback Peyton Locke,...
FOOTBALL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots Fantasy Football: Midseason Report

Hopefully your fantasy football teams, and especially the Patriots players on them, have you smiling as big as Kendrick Bourne in the profile picture above. If you’re like most of us, though, and have enough fantasy teams that a touchdown in your favor on one team almost inevitably means bad news for another one of your teams, odds are you’re closer to Julian Edelman’s famous catchphrase:
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
205
Followers
467
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy