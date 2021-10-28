CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarvis Landry says he will play in 'must-win' game against Steelers

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoRbU_0cfW0glL00

The Cleveland Browns injury concerns start with quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb but they don’t end there. The team has a wide variety of concerns across their roster with injuries. As noted in yesterday’s first injury report of the week, the team had five players who didn’t practice due to injury:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney – Ankle, groin, knee
  • DT Malik Jackson – Ankle
  • WR Jarvis Landry – Knee
  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones – Groin
  • CB Denzel Ward – Hamstring

Landry got hurt in his return game and limped off the field. It was an encouraging sign that he was able to return to the game late but not being able to practice six days later was concerning.

Thursday, Landry reported that he would be playing Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Later in his time with the media on Thursday, the receiver also made it clear how important he thought the Halloween matchup between AFC North rivals was:

While no game is a must-win until, possibly, late in the season and the playoffs, Landry’s statement underscores how important the game is to Cleveland. For Pittsburgh, the Week 8 showdown is their first chance for revenge after getting pummeled by the Browns in the 2020 NFL playoffs.

If Sunday is a must-win, Landry plans to be present and accounted for.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

