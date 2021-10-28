CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dynamic Duo: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase on pace for huge seasons

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It wasn’t that long ago that Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were putting up video game numbers for the LSU Tigers under the guidance of Joe Brady. That season Burrow threw for over 5,500 yards with 60 touchdown passes. He added another five on the ground.

Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He accounted for 20 touchdowns with an average of 21.2 yards per reception. This past draft they were reunited as the Cincinnati Bengals chose Chase over highly-touted offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

After winning just four games in Burrow’s rookie season, they have five already and are tied atop the AFC North. They own the tiebreaker after their blowout win over the Ravens. The big story is just how well they two have played together, especially with Burrow coming off the ACL tear and Chase didn’t even play in 2020.

Here is how they are playing and how the projected numbers look for the former Bayou Bengal stars.

