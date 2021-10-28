Jarvis Landry Among Players Returning Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will have wide receiver Jarvis Landry among a number of players expected to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thursday, Landry told the media he would be playing despite a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos after returning from sprained MCL, missing the four previous games.

Landry's twisted knee was a different injury from the one that he suffered against the Houston Texans which caused him to miss a month.

The mini-bye has proven beneficial on a number of fronts as right tackle Jack Conklin said he was ready to roll against the Steelers on Wednesday. Nick Chubb was optimistic about his availability after missing the last two games with a calf injury.

Jedrick Wills was able to play against the Broncos, looking far healthier than he had since suffering an ankle injury the first week of the season. The additional week and a half likely only improves that situation.

Baker Mayfield's status is still a question mark though he said he felt significantly better than he had the previous week and he's been practicing, taking the majority of reps over Case Keenum. That doesn't guarantee he will play as he's dealing with a fractured humerus in his shoulder, but given how important this game could be for the team, it at least seems as though Keenum would get far more reps if he were likely to start.

Mayfield isn't the only question mark as Donovan Peoples-Jones is working to come back from the groin injury he suffered in warmups against the Broncos. Odell Beckham Jr; seems likely to play since he fought through significant pain to play through the grade three AC joint against the Broncos.

Nevertheless, the Browns are getting far healthier on the offensive side of the ball, which could help them reclaim the promise they had entering the season and enable them to be a more dangerous group.