Tracy Lake School Forest sees improvements

The winter season is approaching, and the Park Falls Police Department reminds people that winter parking restrictions began on Nov. 1. Park Falls City Ordinance 10-1-27(d)(1) says that no person shall park any vehicle or leave any vehicle standing on any street from 2 to 6 a.m. between Nov. 1 and May 1, except as expressly allowed by the chief of police or his designee, per administrative policy.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO