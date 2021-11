Historically, trades haven’t been as popular a roster mechanism in the NFL as they are in leagues like the NBA or MLB. That lack of player movement can be chalked up to several factors, including the NFL’s salary cap and the difficulty of learning a new playbook at midseason. But as younger, more analytics-friendly general managers begin to take over NFL front offices, trades are becoming more commonplace. The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 PM ET on November 2. Could players like Xavien Howard and Brandin Cooks get moved to contending teams?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO