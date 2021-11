Bruce Springsteen has had a whole lot going on lately. His Broadway show came back. He made a podcast and a book with Barack Obama. He’s made recent collaborations with the Killers and John Mellencamp and Dion. He’s getting ready to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, a live film and album recorded 42 years ago at Madison Square Garden. His daughter just won a damn silver medal at the Olympics. And last night, Springsteen sat down with Stephen Colbert for the better part of an hour to talk about a whole lot of it.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO