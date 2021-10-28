Electronic Filter Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR to Hit US$19.13 billion by 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners
The electronic filter market was valued at US$ 12.89 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19.13 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The use of electronic filters is rising in communication, semiconductor, chemicals, petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, steel...murphyshockeylaw.net
