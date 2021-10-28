CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

sanmarcostx.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog of the Week: Fang (48820652) Fang is an American Staffordshire Terrier with gorgeous fur and stunning golden eyes. He came into the shelter with his buddy Fog, who has already found her furever home. Fang may enjoy another low-energy dog at home that he can play and run around with....

www.sanmarcostx.gov

KGET 17

Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Ruby

Studio 17 producer Mya Acosta talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about the shelter’s free adoption for all senior pets for the month of November. All animals over the age of 5 have waived adoption fees and all other animals have $10 adoption fees. Gitzke encourages those thinking about purchasing an animal as a holiday gift to adopt a shelter dog.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Dothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list. Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the...
DOTHAN, AL
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week

Scooby-Doo seeks his Shaggy and is living proof that smarts and playfulness can exist in one adorable package. Born in 2019, Scooby likes to play with his toys and is easily trained with Scooby snacks. He’d be an excellent family dog. One ear up and one ear down, Scooby’s listening for his forever person. Playful Scooby’s perfect home has access to a nice yard, car rides just for the fun of it, and a toy box.
PETS
villages-news.com

Comparison of adopting pets at Sumter and Lake County animal shelters

This Letter to the Editor responds to the article “Sumter Commission chairman cites open-ended costs in vote against animal facility.”. A couple of years ago, my cat got sick, and I had to have him euthanized. I decided I should adopt a rescue cat and did a search on the internet. First, I investigated Sumter County and then Lake County. Lake County has an excellent facility for adopting animals, and Sumter County does not. From the Lake County Animal Shelter, I adopted a 2-year old male cat that was neutered, chipped, and vaccinated; my total cost was $10. Sumter County needs to catch up to the Lake County Animal Shelter.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Wicked Local

The Taunton Shelter Pet of the Week is Delilah

Delilah is a female domestic short-haired car who was found as a stray. The ACO picked her up and brought her to the shelter. Delilah had a senior blood profile and urinalysis done. She is in good health! The veterinarian estimated her age to be 13 years. How she became a stray, and one who is declawed, is a puzzling question. She does prefer to be the only pet in the home. She is not thrilled about the shelter house cats. She would prefer a quiet home and a human companion to spend time with. Delilah has a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring her home. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.
TAUNTON, MA
KSAT 12

San Marcos animal shelter clearing out dogs before renovations, some at risk for euthanasia

SAN ANTONIO – The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter attempted this week to move out as many dogs as possible due to upcoming renovations that would limit kennel space. In a statement issued Wednesday by the City of San Marcos, the shelter said eight dogs needed to find a home by Friday or they would risk euthanasia. At least three of those dogs were sent to another shelter and at least two were adopted as of Friday, a Facebook post states.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Delaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Paw-Paw

True to his name, Paw-Paw is a handsome retiree who is looking for a cozy couch to call his own during his golden years. This sweet gentleman is described as polite, curious and a couch potato! He just loves to spend his days lounging somewhere comfortable. He can also live with the right cat and dog siblings. We know, he’s pretty awesome. If you’re interested in meeting him, walk in to PAC soon. Someone loves this guy so much that they sponsored his adoption fee, which means his adoption is free to a loving home. Paw-Paw is the packaged deal- he is neutered, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like him, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.
PETS
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Miso, of Animal Aid

Meet Miso. Miso was rescued along with her siblings, living outdoors. She is about 8 weeks old and is getting along well with cats and dogs of all ages and sizes. Miso is a curious little lady. For more information, message infoanimalaidswmi@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.
PETS
UPMATTERS

Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s November Pets of the Month: Bartok and Squatch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the month of November, the Delta Animal Shelter is showcasing two senior animals looking for homes to live out their golden years. First up is Bartok, an eight-year-old neutered male lab/shepherd mix. Bartok is a happy, active dog who loves to be outside, especially spending time in and around the water. He is looking for an adult-only home and as the only pet. Bartok’s adoption fee is $75. Click here for the adoption application for Bartok.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
gamepur.com

How to get adopted from an animal shelter or pet store in DogLife

The life of a dog in an animal shelter or pet store is kind of sad when you think of how they watch people come and go all day and are stuck in their cages. In DogLife, there is likely going to be some situations where you end up in either spot. You can start your life in a pet store or be taken to an animal shelter because of bad behavior. With this in mind, you can get out of either situation. Here is how.
PETS
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

I'm happy to report that quite a few of the cats at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter have found new homes, but there are still some available. Nellie and Whitney are attractive tabby-and-white girls looking for loving homes. This is Nellie in the picture. Both are about six months old, spayed, vaccinated, and combo-tested negative. Both are quiet and a little shy with newcomers and enjoy petting.
REHOBOTH, MA
cbslocal.com

Stockton Animal Shelter

Are you looking for a cute, cuddly, fury friend? The Stockton Animal shelter has your new fury feline family member for you to take home! See how you can adopt one of these cute kittens!
PETS
wiproud.com

Coulee Region Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cecil

Cecil is a 10-year-old+, orange tiger, neutered male. Cecil is a big, easy-going senior kitty who is looking for a low-key home. Cecil was nervous the first few days here but didn’t take much time to adjust. He now greets the staff every morning with his happy face and all his love!
CECIL, WI
maqnews.com

Animal shelter seeks donations after influx of neglected pets

The Jackson County Humane Society has been bombarded with an influx of cats and dogs in recent months. Restoring them to good health, the animal shelter is “incurring a humongous number of unexpected expenses and horrendous bills,” according to Shirley Scholtes, humane society board president. The humane society, located north...
MAQUOKETA, IA
wbrc.com

Sylacauga animal shelter dealing with overcrowding

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At last check, there were 67 dogs and 103 cats at the League for Animal Welfare. They are dealing with overcrowding, and the problem seems to be getting worse. They are the only no-kill shelter in Calhoun County, and with people abandoning their animals overnight or...
SYLACAUGA, AL
live5news.com

Some Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some animal shelters across the Lowcountry say they have reached capacity. Dorchester Paws says they’ve taken in 748 animals in the last 62 days or an average of 15 animals per day. In response, the shelter is not taking any more animals until Monday at noon.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

