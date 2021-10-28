Halloween tricks and treats with Faith Baked Cakes

A few miles west of Interstate 81 near Strasburg is the center of deliciousness, also known as the kitchen of Woodbine Farms and Market. Pies, cakes, cookies, cheesecake and other yummy treats fill a glass-enclosed bakery display in the market located off John Marshall Highway. On the back wall behind the register is a whiteboard listing sweets as well as sandwiches, salads and sides. There are also treats for those on special diets.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO