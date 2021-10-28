Rod Library pursues textbook affordability for all

Editors Note: In this article published Jan. 17, 1903, UNI was called Iowa State Normal School. By national consent Iowa takes the lead in matters political, educational and agricultural. Iowa is a progressive state in every particular. It is the general opinion that nowhere in the United States can they be found as fine a state institution as the Iowa State Normal School at Cedar Falls. Its growth and general development have been phenomenal and yet they have all been based upon such strong foundations they are bound to continue. The Twenty-ninth General Assembly recognized these facts and made the generous appropriation of $250,000 to meet the needs of the school in buildings and appointments which should be suited to the advanced and modern mode of education. The first investment of this fund will be made in the erection of a gymnasium that will in every particular be an honor to the state, a pride to the citizens of Cedar Falls and a practical benefit to the Iowa State Normal School. The Plans which have been accepted by the building committee, Judge I McDugge of LeMars, Hon W. W. Montgomery of Red Oak, and Mr. Roger Leavitt of this city, were prepared by Supt. J. E. Robinson, of the Normal buildings and grounds. They are the result of much study and thought of the specials needs of a school of this character and the personal inspection of all the large Colleges and STate Universities of the east, by President Seerley, who made this extensive and expensive trip at the solicitation of the board of trustees. These plans combine the best appointments of each, and while there will be no lavish expenditure in the use of expensive material, in marble floors, etc, yet they will in every detail be the most complete of any in the United States. Prof. Affleck, the physical director of the Normal, gave many valuable suggestions in regard to the needs of the Athletic Association.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO