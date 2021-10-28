CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Rod Library pursues textbook affordability for all

By VILMA GOMEZ
northerniowan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitiative aims to make class materials and textbooks accessible and affordable for UNI students. College students have long struggled with the expensive cost of textbooks for classes, with some students having to shell out hundreds of dollars each semester. The textbook affordability movement at UNI began more than five...

www.northerniowan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

NWTC launches textbook affordability plan to save students money

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College students will be able to save money on textbooks, thanks to a plan. NWTC launched its Textbook Affordability Plan, aimed to save students $1.4 million in costs within the next year. The rising costs of textbooks are having an adverse effect on...
COLLEGES
illinoisstate.edu

Open and affordable resources around the library

Editor’s note: This post is part of a series for 2021 Open Access week. For more information on Milner Library’s Open Access Week activities, visit news.illinoisstate.edu/2021/09/milner-library-recognizes-open-access-week-october-25-31. Milner Library is your hub for all repository questions whether they be about open textbooks, affordable resources for research and projects, or assistance making...
NORMAL, IL
LocalNewsMatters.org

Study: Community colleges can’t justify placing students in remedial classes

ALMOST ALL OF California’s community colleges are still placing at least some students into remedial math classes — and none of them can justify doing so. That’s the finding of a new report published Monday by the California Acceleration Project, an organization advocating for the elimination of remedial classes in community colleges. The organization reviewed reports that were submitted by 114 of California’s 116 community colleges to the statewide chancellor’s office. Those reports examined the outcomes for students who were placed into remedial classes, which are courses that cannot be used for credit to transfer to a four-year university.
COLLEGES
The Decatur Daily

Early numbers show enrollment increases for community colleges, slight decreases for some universities

For-credit enrollment at Alabama’s community colleges increased more than 6% systemwide this fall, according to preliminary numbers. Enrollment is now about 75,600 students taking classes that count toward degrees or certifications, compared to 70,904 in fall 2020, according to Alabama Community College System data made available this week. Those numbers...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Library Science#Librarians#Uni#Regents
brproud.com

Louisiana College to announce proposed graduate program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana College will hold a press conference Monday to announce the Ray and Dorothy Young School of Business and proposed Master of Business Administration. The Young School of Business has been made possible through a significant financial contribution from Ray and Dorothy Young, of Wisner, longtime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
APS Physics

Sharing Her Passion for Chemistry and Textbooks

Allison Fleshman teaches her chemistry students how to read textbooks and in doing so instills in them a love and understanding of the subject. Allison Fleshman is a physicist in chemist’s clothing. At least, that was the impression of her students at Lawrence University, a liberal arts college in Wisconsin. They complained that the physicist turned physical chemist used too much mathematics in her chemistry lessons. But she was able to change their minds with a simple strategy: get them to read their textbook.
EDUCATION
northerniowan.com

UNI students debate distance and in-person learning

Editor’s note: This article references mental health struggles. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255. In 2019, the COVID-19 virus struck the United States, throwing us all into a state of emergency. Since then, the U.S. has begun...
COLLEGES
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson Corner: Collaboration providing free robotics textbooks

The advanced manufacturing industry is continuously evolving thanks to technological innovations, increasing the need for a skilled workforce. To ensure educational institutions in South Carolina can help meet the industry’s growing employee demand, Clemson University, Trident Technical Community College and Claflin University are working together on a new project to provide access to affordable learning resources.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
northerniowan.com

Summer orientation staff needed

UNI searching for 10-15 more students to welcome incoming class of 2022 to campus. The search is still in progress for summer orientation staff to welcome the incoming class of 2022. UNI is looking for individuals to serve as orientation leaders, and the application deadline has been extended to Monday, Nov. 8.
COLLEGES
Kansas Reflector

Pandemic truancy rates reflect technology gap, lack of educational flexibility

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tara D. Wallace is a licensed clinician and trauma therapist in Topeka. Truancy rates in Shawnee County more than doubled during the 2020-2021 school year. For […] The post Pandemic truancy rates reflect technology gap, lack of educational flexibility appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EDUCATION
The 74

How to Keep the Ed Tech Momentum Going

For all the ways that schools and educators have changed since the pandemic, this may be the longest lasting: Teachers have a greater understanding of, and appreciation for, education technology.  Before COVID-19 shuttered the schools, it was not uncommon to hear teachers say they just don’t do technology. In Alexandria City Public Schools, where we […]
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
The 74

Where Are Students Learning This Year?

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Random Lotteries Would Hurt Equitable Admissions, Study Finds

Going back over 50 years, public intellectuals have toyed with a radical idea: What if colleges used random lotteries to admit students? It’s a notion that first caught on in the 1960s, when middle class families sought more access to higher education and the paths to prestigious schools became increasingly competitive. Since then, lotteries have […]
LOTTERY
northerniowan.com

New $60,000 gymnasium

Editors Note: In this article published Jan. 17, 1903, UNI was called Iowa State Normal School. By national consent Iowa takes the lead in matters political, educational and agricultural. Iowa is a progressive state in every particular. It is the general opinion that nowhere in the United States can they be found as fine a state institution as the Iowa State Normal School at Cedar Falls. Its growth and general development have been phenomenal and yet they have all been based upon such strong foundations they are bound to continue. The Twenty-ninth General Assembly recognized these facts and made the generous appropriation of $250,000 to meet the needs of the school in buildings and appointments which should be suited to the advanced and modern mode of education. The first investment of this fund will be made in the erection of a gymnasium that will in every particular be an honor to the state, a pride to the citizens of Cedar Falls and a practical benefit to the Iowa State Normal School. The Plans which have been accepted by the building committee, Judge I McDugge of LeMars, Hon W. W. Montgomery of Red Oak, and Mr. Roger Leavitt of this city, were prepared by Supt. J. E. Robinson, of the Normal buildings and grounds. They are the result of much study and thought of the specials needs of a school of this character and the personal inspection of all the large Colleges and STate Universities of the east, by President Seerley, who made this extensive and expensive trip at the solicitation of the board of trustees. These plans combine the best appointments of each, and while there will be no lavish expenditure in the use of expensive material, in marble floors, etc, yet they will in every detail be the most complete of any in the United States. Prof. Affleck, the physical director of the Normal, gave many valuable suggestions in regard to the needs of the Athletic Association.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy