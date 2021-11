Location: Koessler Athletic Center | Buffalo, N.Y. Fans will have their first chance to see the 2021-22 Canisius men's basketball team live and in person on Sunday, Oct. 24, as the Golden Griffins play host to Division II Wheeling University at the Koessler Athletic Center. Game time is set for 2 p.m. The exhibition game will mark the first time since Jan. 2, where the Griffs have played a game on their home court, and Sunday also marks the first time in 598 days where fans will be allowed inside the Koessler Athletic Center to see the Blue and Gold in action.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO