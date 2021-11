The president of El Salvador has announced that the country will build 20 new schools with the profits made from buying bitcoin.President Nayib Bukele made the announcement at an event to mark the beginning of construction of the country’s firs public veterinary hospital, which is also being funded by cryptocurrency profits.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of bitcoin and the rest of the crypto marketThe announcement comes less than two months after El Salvador became the first country in the world to officially recognise bitcoin as a legal form of tender through the passing of the Bitcoin Law.The country also established...

