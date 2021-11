In context: The deal that started the wide-scale healthcare changes in Northwest Georgia almost two years ago has come full circle. As of today, Floyd is known as Atrium Health Floyd. The overall concept was approved over the summer amid the sale of the former Redmond Regional to Advent Health and Cartersville Medical Center to Piedmont. All are now official: Atrium Health Floyd, Advent Health Redmond and Piedmont Cartersville. There is still some rebranding to be done but, for the most part, the Floyd change today wraps it up.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO