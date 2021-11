The WACO volleyball team saw their season draw to a close Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the class 1A tournament when they were beaten by No. 13 New London. The Tigers took the match on their home floor in straight sets 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18. The Warriors were led in the match by Ellah Kissell with seven kills, Grace Coble with 17 assists and Jocelyn Fulton and Halle Shelman with a combined 41 digs. New London is into the regional semifinals on Tuesday to meet No. 5 Holy Trinity Catholic on the road. The Warriors end the season at 21-13 overall, they finished 3-5 in the south division of the Southeast Iowa Superconference. They say goodbye to senior Amy Moran.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO