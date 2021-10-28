'Live long and prosper with candy': de Blasio debuts Star Trek Halloween costume during briefing

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday debuted his Star Trek Halloween costume during his daily briefing as he went over safety tips that trick-or-treaters should follow.

"This is my homage to Captian Kirk," de Blasio said.

People on Twitter were quick to call out the mayor, saying he's paying homage to Captain Kirk but wearing the wrong color shirt.

"Mayor Bill de Blasio *says* he’s dressed as Captain Kirk, but nerds familiar with the matter tell me that shirt is in fact not what the character wore. This is why attribution is important," Sam Raskin tweeted.

"Does De Blasio know what color shirt Kirk wore? Because I know it wasn't blue. Bones and Spock wore blue shirts. Scotty wore a red shirt. Kirk wore a yellow shirt," Twitter user ScottySacam97 wrote.

Earlier this month, William Shatner, 90, who played Captain Kirk, went into space aboard the Blue Origin rocket , becoming the oldest person to do so.

During the briefing, de Blasio shared safety tips for those celebrating Halloween to follow.

"Halloween is going to be one of the most magical time of the year."

According to the mayor, trick-or-treaters should stay outside where it's safest.

He also said that those handing out treats, should wear a face mask to protect against COVID.

Even if your costume already has a mask, they don’t count, and a face mask should still be worn underneath, he added.

"We want people to have a great, great, Halloween," the mayor said. "It's going to be so much fun. It's going to be a great moment; kids are going to be out there again enjoying Halloween."

The New York City Halloween parade returns to Greenwich Village this Sunday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

A financial adviser donated $150,000 to make sure the Village Halloween Parade returns this year after organizers feared a lack of funds would axe the annual hair-raiser.

The parade was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and while organizers got the necessary permits for an in-person 2021 parade, they lacked the funding to make it happen.