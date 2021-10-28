CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Ways to Save Money on College Tuition

Cover picture for the articleWith the average college tuition increasing at twice the rate of inflation, it may seem impossible to plan for that college-degree future you’ve always dreamed of. But savvy students who are willing to do the research can find ways to save money on college tuition. 1. Fill Out the...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

College Tuition Is Now Rising at a Rate Lower Than Inflation

Amid declining enrollment due to Covid, this year's increases in tuition and fees were very low by historic standards, according to a report. When adjusting for inflation, college costs effectively declined at community colleges and public and private four-year schools. College gets more and more expensive every year. And yet,...
BUSINESS
northwestgeorgianews.com

One thing that hasn’t kept up with inflation this year: college tuition

The price of bacon is rising faster than tuition at Harvard, highlighting yet another way the pandemic has upended traditional metrics of inflation. The growth in the cost of college had outpaced inflation for decades until COVID. Tuition and fees rose 0.6% on average annually over the last 12 months compared with a 3.2% increase in U.S. prices overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the largest gap between the two since the late 1970s and early 80s when annual inflation peaked around 15%.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
WSLS

This community college offers tuition-free classes for those who qualify

Did you realize this? Students can enroll at Wytheville Community College with little or no cost, thanks to a variety of scholarships and financial aid packages available. WCC is accredited, and offers a quality education in classes taught by caring faculty members. Students can avoid accumulating debt at WCC and launch into their careers in less than two years -- or transfer to a four-year college or university after they’re done at WCC.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
theithacan.org

Ithaca College Board of Trustees approves tuition increase

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition and room and board costs for the 2022–23 academic year at its October 2021 meeting. The meeting was held from Oct. 20 to 22 on the college’s campus. The last time the board met in person was in February 2020 at its annual February meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board met via Zoom for its February 2021 meeting. In an email to the campus community Oct. 26, David Lissy ’87, chair of the board of trustees, and Interim President La Jerne Cornish, stated that the board discussed the changes in the total cost of attendance — which includes tuition, room and board.
ITHACA, NY
phillytrib.com

College savings plans offer families way to avoid student loan debt

When their daughter Alexis was born, James Henegan and his wife Daveda opened a PA 529 Plan at Vanguard Group and began saving $100 a month for her future higher education. Over time as the family income grew, James Henegan increased the monthly amount to $300. A marketing vice president at a major animal pharmaceutical firm, the 52-year-old grew up in North Philadelphia and lives in Oaks, Pa., with his family. His wife is a teacher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Motley Fool

Inflation Rate Passes Growth Of College Tuition Cost For First Time in Decades

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The cost of college tuition has historically risen at a rate nearly four times that of inflation. But that changed this year, when the average uptick in the price of higher-education necessities such as laptops, notepads, books, binders, and — yes — beer, rose at a much greater rate than that for classes.
BUSINESS
Delaware Business Times

VIEWPOINT: Del. sets standard with free college tuition scholarship

Delaware led the nation in 2005 when it became the first state in the country to offer two years of free college tuition to recent high school graduates. The Student Excellence Equals Degree (SEED) scholarship was born thanks to the foresight of former State Sen. Harris B. McDowell, who recognized that college was too expensive to be a realistic option for many Delaware students. The General Assembly passed the SEED bill, which was then signed into law by former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a fellow champion of free college access.
DELAWARE STATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Pacific Dental Services offers free college tuition to thousands of its staff

Pacific Dental Services is offering its employees a bridge to higher education. The Irvine-based company has launched an online College Advancement Program that provides eligible employees with 100% paid college tuition toward an undergraduate degree of their choice. The company, which provides hundreds of dentists nationwide with office support, contracted...
IRVINE, CA
WABE

4 things to know about possible changes to your student loan debt

Student borrowers, take note. In testimony before a House subcommittee, the head of the office of Federal Student Aid told lawmakers that his agency is preparing for federal student loan repayments to resume early next year. Richard Cordray, FSA’s chief operating officer, oversees the federal student loans of roughly 43...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Billions in student loans being canceled: Here’s who can now apply to see debt wiped clean

Now that Navient has quit student loans — millions of borrowers will be getting new lenders. The company had $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans — held by a portfolio of borrowers who had hopes of good paying jobs after education. Now, the Department of Education is now relaxing requirements for a student loan debt forgiveness program, which will impact hundreds-of-thousands of borrowers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus update: You have one day to make this big change to your Child Tax Credit payment

The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is helping millions of families across America. The expansion was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, which also delivered a one-time payment of $1,400 to most Americans. The first half of the expanded credit is being delivered in monthly payments until the end of 2021. Each payment helps out families to the tune of $15 billion dollars per month - $300 per child for children below age 6 and $250 for children ages 6 to 17.
INCOME TAX

