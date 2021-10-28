Two Tomb Raider Games Come to Nintendo Switch Next Year

The third main entry in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange: True Colors, was revealed to be coming to Switch during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, but then in August, the port was indefinitely delayed. Having already launched for other platforms on 10th September, Switch owners have been left wondering when they’ll finally get their hands on the narrative adventure game. Fortunately, it seems like we don’t have much longer to wait, as developer Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix have announced that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors will be available digitally on the Nintendo eShop starting in early December. There is still no word on a release date for the physical copy, but hopefully it’ll be somewhat shortly after. We’ll let you know as soon as an exact date is given.

