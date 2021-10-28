CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 “Must See” DevNet Create Videos

By Eric D. Thiel
 6 days ago

At DevNet Create last week, our community shared over 150 technical sessions for network and cloud developers. We had sessions for people just starting out, for app designers, for API creators, and for infrastructure operators. It was a great lineup. You should definitely browse the full line up to find sessions...

Finding Cisco DevNet Elite Secure Code Warriors

In my earlier blog post, ”So, You Can Code… But Can You Write Secure Code?“, we talked about how our partner Secure Code Warrior (SCW) would be an integral part of Cisco DevNet Create yet again, for the second time in a row. In the blog post you can read more about how it went, the winners, and of course what happens next!
How to Create LUTs for Your Video Footage

LUT creation. The final frontier. Few constructs in the world of post-production are as misunderstood as LUTs are. Demystifying them involves breaking them down and understanding how they work from the bottom up. A LUT is little more than an adjustment in color and tone of a clip or a...
10 Advanced Matplotlib Concepts You Must Know To Create Killer Visuals

Actually, there is no such thing as an advanced Matplotlib user. There is only a matter of who spent more time on the documentation and practiced what they read. So, if your goal is to become an “advanced Matplotlib user,” there are only two obstacles in your way. One — immersing yourself into the Matplotlib docs for a few hours, and second — getting your hands dirty with every code chunk you encounter. My job is to let you skip the first barrier by teaching a few key concepts that you would only see used by the pros, possibly in under 10 minutes.
Carrying WebexOne excitement into Partner Summit

WOW – what an amazing event WebexOne turned out to be! With over 64,000 registrations, amazing keynotes, and impactful breakout sessions, we earned accolades across the board. Let me extend a big, “Thank you,” to all our partners for your attendance, participation, sponsorship, and support in driving customer registrations. This event would not have been made a success without you. Thank you!
Addressing the Climate Crisis: How Cisco Technology Can Help #CiscoChat

We are at a fascinating time in the technology industry. As Cisco Fellow Rakesh Chopra put it, we are seeing a confluence of technology, business, and moral imperatives that drives focus on sustainability in a way that has never been seen before and creates the perfect melting pot for innovation.
Diversity Matters in Cybersecurity

It’s as serendipitous as it seems designed that there are two important worldwide recognitions in October: Global Diversity and Cybersecurity Awareness. The intersection is a powerful reminder for the security industry that diversity fuels innovation. The more varied the experiences and thinking of its people, the better the outcomes. We...
ISE 3.1. Cloud-delivered NAC enables security minded IT

When we look at our strategic initiatives across Cisco, nothing says “customer-driven,” like what we are doing to support each customer’s unique cloud strategy. Cloud isn’t something we are pushing; it is from listening to customers and their business needs. But this journey, which has been accelerated in response to the global pandemic, is unique for each organization. Many customers want to take a hybrid approach, across many clouds. Teams require flexibility and choice. IT leaders want to manage their workloads and critical resources as it aligns to their business need, while maintaining control over what is essential to their organization. Managing and accessing resources in the cloud also gives IT teams the simplicity and flexibility they need to drive the customer experience in a DevOps operating model, a model that is focused on speed and simplicity.
Simplify Hybrid Cloud Networking with Cisco Nexus Dashboard

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. – Leonardo da Vinci. For IT, complexity is the antithesis of agility. However, with the increased demand for remote healthcare, distance learning, hybrid work, and surging dependence on online retail, there is an urgent shift to hybrid and cloud-native applications to keep up with the necessary digital transformations—thus adding complexity.
Welcome Europe’s First Private 5G SA Network

“When will 5G finally be a reality, and what are the potential use cases?” For a few years now, these have been the most recurring questions from our service providers’ customers, and it’s no wonder because the fifth generation of telecommunications networks promises to completely transform the way we use the internet.
Connecting people, places, and things – Cisco Networking innovations for hybrid work

The world is changing and the structure of connectivity between users, businesses, and devices has entered a new dimension. The rate of transformation has accelerated, including major advances in collaboration and access to applications and data from anywhere. However, remote connectivity has enlarged the attack surface for cyber criminals and troubleshooting outside your corporate border is challenging.
Building Scalable Security with Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native Version 1.1

Today, companies invest in making their security controls scalable and dynamic to meet the ever-increasing demand for their network(s). In many cases, the response is a massive shift to Kubernetes® (K8s®) orchestrated infrastructure that provides a cloud-native, scalable, and resilient infrastructure. This is where Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native comes in, giving you the flexibility to provision, run, and scale containerized security services. Secure Firewall Cloud Native brings together the benefits of Kubernetes and Cisco’s industry-leading security technologies, providing a resilient architecture for infrastructure security at scale.
Announcing Cisco Nexus Dashboard Open Ecosystem with Splunk

Cross-tier Visibility and Troubleshooting On A Single Pane of Glass. Today marks an important milestone in Cisco’s Cloud Networking offerings to our customers with the unveiling of new solution for Cisco Nexus Dashboard with our strategic ecosystem partner: Splunk®. We are very excited to announce the availability of “Cisco Cloud Network Insights” App and Add-on for Splunk Enterprise.
New Nexus Forensic Guide

Cisco is pleased to announce a new addition to the Forensic Investigation Procedures for First Responders series of documents that will help customers and partners triage Cisco products that are suspected of being tampered with or compromised. These guides provide step-by-step instructions for first responders that can be used to assess platform integrity and collect information that can be used for forensic analysis for Cisco Nexus Platforms running Cisco NX-OS Software.
Try Combining Automation Features from Across Cisco’s Security, Network Access, and Collaboration Porfolio

“A good start is a half win.” Or so they say. So why do we keep losing time on it? In onboarding a new employee, IT administrators typically hop between configuration pages to provision the right accounts and licenses, while constantly circling back to directory information and/or the employee themselves for their birth date, address, or phone number. All before even knowing important stuff, like how they like their coffee! At the other side of the hassle, a new employee’s first week is usually filled with the headache of laptop set-up, memorizing their credentials to different tools, and making sense of the instructions scattered across IT administration e-mails. All before even sharing a coffee with their new colleagues!
Transforming Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) and availability of Cloud ACI on Google Cloud

This blog post is a collaboration between David Keith, Cisco; Jayakrishna Mada, Senior Product Manager, ACI and Eugene Vakulenko, Senior Product Manager, Cisco Cloud ACI. David Keith, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) Delivering Capabilities. Companies have sped up their digital transformation efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
Benefitting from Renewal: What’s new in Cisco DNA Software Subscriptions for Access

Over the past year, Cisco has continued to deliver on its promise of innovation in our Cisco DNA software subscription suites. As networking demands increase and trends in technology change, Cisco delivers additional innovations via software subscriptions to keep your devices on the cutting-edge of technology. We can deliver the latest features and capabilities to you through our software subscriptions to increase the longevity of your hardware at no additional cost to you. As you continue to renew your Cisco DNA software, we will continue to deliver innovation.
Taking Full Control of your Telemetry with the Intelligent Telemetry Plane

Earlier this year, we introduced the Cisco Telemetry Broker (CTB) and showed customers how it can free their telemetry from proprietary protocols and allow them to use the tools and solutions they already have in place to coexist seamlessly. Today, we would like to introduce you all to the notion of the Intelligent Telemetry Plane. Products in the market today like the UDP Director (UDPD) and all its competitors are effectively single box solutions that take in telemetry such as Netflow and Syslog, apply some rules to it and send it out to the manually configured destinations.
Mining’s Digital Imperative

The cyclical boom and bust of mining is a familiar rhythm to industry veterans. Leveraging the opportunities that come from this cycle requires mines to be adaptable and demands a clear view of the operational realities. The digital strategies available today provide a viable solution to these requirements. They offer a clear and current view of operational realities with increased agility to make timely adjustments. As digital capabilities grow, the ability to pivot business strategies will also increase.
