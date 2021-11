Coffee is a delicious beverage that can be enjoyed every single day. Whether it’s a fancy brew, a latte, or a simple cup of black coffee, the caffeine in coffee keeps us awake and alert. The most important benefit is the taste. Coffee is flavored by roasting, and roasting adds all sorts of desirable flavors. To a large degree, coffee’s flavor depends on how much heat it gets. If you want a strong coffee, the more heat you apply, the stronger the result. Coffee is also packed with health benefits, from improved cardiovascular health to protection against various cancers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO