Paul McCartney says he won’t sign autographs anymore, finds it “strange” people want them

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 7 days ago

After years of stardom, Paul McCartney says he finds giving out autographs "a bit strange," and he won't be doing them for fans anymore. According to Louder Sound, in an...

943jackfm.com

940wfaw.com

Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Help Raise $77.5 For The Robin Hood Foundation

Wednesday night's (October 20th) Robin Hood Foundation benefit at New York’s Javits Center raised a whopping $77.5 million, according to Rolling Stone. Paul McCartney received a special award for his work back in 2001 in putting together The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden and was among a who's who of notables attending the event.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
The Independent

Paul McCartney discovered new meaning behind first song he ever wrote

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken of how revisiting songs he wrote decades ago uncovered new meanings behind them.The Beatles star answered fan questions on his official website ahead of the release of his new book, The Lyrics,which offers a detailed look at 154 songs from all stages of his career, spanning The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Asked by a fan about the process of putting the book together and about “lyrics or memories that came back to you and reminded you of a time you’d forgotten”, McCartney began to reminisce about “I Lost My Little Girl”.“It...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
inForney.com

'We both know who I am': Sir Paul McCartney bans autographs

Sir Paul McCartney has stopped signing autographs. The Beatles legend doesn't see the point in fans having his signature because "we both know who I am". He told Reader's Digest: "It always struck me as a bit strange - 'here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' Why? We both know who I am."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Louder Sound#Reader S Digest
Rolling Stone

No, Paul McCartney Will Not Sign Your Wrinkled Receipt

After decades of scribbling on the back of whatever piece of paper or object fans had handy, Paul McCartney is moving away from signing autographs. In a recent interview with Reader’s Digest, the singer and songwriter shared that while he’s happy to have a conversation with fans, gone are the days of signatures and poorly taken selfies. “It always struck me as a bit strange,” McCartney said. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.” The 79-year-old musician went on to explain that cutting out selfies and autographs makes...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Paul McCartney

The 1969 film 'Let It Be' created the impression that McCartney was responsible for The Beatles' disbanding. Now, the forthcoming Disney+ documentary 'Get Back' revisits the same time — and tells a different story. McCartney spoke with Terry Gross about his songwriting process with John Lennon, the early years of Beatlemania, and how the band broke up. He also has a new book called 'The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.'
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Pitchfork

Rock Hall 2021: Watch Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney Play the Beatles’ “Get Back”

Foo Fighters were the final musicians to take the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band was introduced by Paul McCartney and then performed “Best of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.” After their own acceptance speech, Foo Fighters played the Beatles’ “Get Back” with McCartney. Watch footage from the performances and speeches below.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Paul McCartney’s 960-Page Memoir Chronicling Eight Decades of Songwriting Is an Instant Best-Seller

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Paul McCartney, the iconic Beatles band member, epic solo artist and trumpeter player (it’s true!) has put out a tome of a memoir. Inside the creator recounts his more than eight decades of songwriting. The lyrical autobiography, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present”  chronicles over 150 of McCartney’s songs, spanning from the first tunes he wrote while growing up in his childhood home in Liverpool...
ENTERTAINMENT

