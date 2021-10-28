CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Puerto Rico Board OKs plan confirmation without mediation

By Lynne Funk
bondbuyer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puerto Rico Oversight Board said it will move forward with the confirmation process for the Plan of Adjustment without further mediation after confirming a just-passed Puerto Rico law will allow for the issuance of new bonds, a key to getting the island out of bankruptcy. The move paves...

www.bondbuyer.com

