WATCH: Preview clip of Colts on 'Hard Knocks'

The Indianapolis Colts are the first team ever to have a series on Hard Knocks during the regular season and now we have our first preview clip before the show airs in a few weeks.

Before the premiere episode on Wednesday, Nov. 17, we got a taste of what it’s like to see the current Colts on Hard Knocks.

Taking a clip from the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, we get a look at the game-sealing touchdown reception by Michael Pittman Jr., the team’s reaction on the sideline and what head coach Frank Reich said in the locker room following the game.

Take a look at the clip previewing the series: