Traverse City, MI

GO in Brief: 10/28/2021

By From staff reports
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain offers Fall Fun on Saturday Oct. 30. Activities include disc golf, archery, pumpkin carving, scarecrow walk, climbing wall, wagon and chairlift rides and arts and crafts. Full schedule: crystalmountain.com/event/spooktacular-saturday/. Candy available. TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone is welcome to the Trunk or Treat event from 2-4...

Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
KIDS
