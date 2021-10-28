CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden strains to show progress at home before summits in Europe

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With his domestic agenda hanging in the balance on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden is heading to Europe for two international summits where he'll face questions about how much more the United States can contribute to battles against global warming and the ongoing pandemic. Biden's first stop...

TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
Sand Mountain Reporter

Opinion: Y’all Biden folks proud yet?

This is an opinion column. Immediately after President Joe Biden took office, he went about the business of turning back the clock on every policy his predecessor had put in place. From canceling the Keystone Pipeline to allowing men to participate in women’s sports to whatever else you can think...
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says McAuliffe Was Dragged Down by Biden During Campaign: ‘Had to Carry Him Like a Weight Tied to His Ankle’

During Fox News’s election coverage on Tuesday night, Chris Wallace suggested that Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings have been a drag on Terry McAuliffe’s campaign. Martha MacCallum asked Wallace about comments Biden made earlier in the day in which he suggested there’s no connection between his performance and how McAuliffe will fare in the race.
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
US News and World Report

Back in Europe, Biden Tries to Show Allies US Is With Them

ROME (AP) — Nearly five months after President Joe Biden declared “America is back” on his first presidential visit abroad, the president's challenge now that he's back in Europe is convincing the world that America is here to stay. Attending twin summits in Rome and then Scotland, Biden is asking...
