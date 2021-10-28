CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant Could Miss Sixers Matchup

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcgEH_0cfVXmCe00

The Philadelphia 76ers have quite a few notable names on their injury report heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up and play for the Sixers this season, is ruled out once again due to personal reasons.

Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer are both on G League assignment, while Grant Riller continued to heal from a torn meniscus. Meanwhile, Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are viewed as questionable on Thursday.

Embiid's been dealing with significant knee soreness since getting kneed on opening night last Wednesday. Fortunately for the Sixers, he has yet to miss a game. As for Milton, he has yet to play a game. As he's been dealing with a sprained ankle since training camp, Milton is slowly making his way towards a return.

Regardless, the Sixers will be shorthanded on Thursday -- and they aren't the only ones. The Detroit Pistons have quite a few names listed on their own injury report, and a couple of them are pretty significant.

For starters, young prospects Chris Smith and Isaiah Livers won't be around Detroit's bench on Thursday as they are out on G League assignment. In addition, Pistons' first-overall draft selection Cade Cunningham will also be assigned to the G League as he works on recovering from an ankle injury.

And lastly, the Pistons could be without former Sixers forward Jerami Grant on Thursday. As Grant is dealing with a left elbow infection, the veteran is listed as questionable. If Grant is indeed ruled out on Thursday, that leaves Detroit without a couple of key members as they are set to face the 2-2 Sixers in Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham ruled out for next 3 games with injury

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on Friday said rookie Cade Cunningham will not play on the team’s upcoming three-game road trip due to a right ankle sprain. Cunningham returned to practice this week and participated in various drills as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. He did not play in the Pistons’ regular-season opener on Wednesday and will not travel with the team.
NBA
Derrick

Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team's season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle. Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Alcindor Diallo, Dwane Casey, Broadway theatre, Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson, Orlando Magic, National Basketball Association. The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
chatsports.com

Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham could miss road trip, make debut Oct. 30 against Magic

Already ruled out for tonight’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, prized No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham could also miss the team’s three-game road trip, according to Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss all of preseason, and the...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham to miss season opener with ankle sprain

Detroit Pistons fans will have to wait a little longer for Cade Cunningham to make his home debut. The No. 1 pick will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Chicago Bulls with a right ankle sprain. Cunningham suffered the injury early in training camp, and while it was initially characterized as "minor," Cunningham hasn't fully returned to practice two weeks later.
NBA
The Spun

Pistons Announce Cade Cunningham’s Status For Season Opener

There is significant excitement for No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to star for the Detroit Pistons, but fans will have to wait some time to see him in action. The former Oklahoma State standout has officially been ruled out for Wednesday’s season opener. The Pistons are set to host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.
NBA
FanSided

How the Detroit Pistons can stay alive without Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons struggled offensively in their opening night loss to the Chicago Bulls and could have used Cade Cunningham. Detroit hopes to get the number one pick back to action soon, but there is still no timeline for his return and they are going to be cautious, which is smart.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Detroit Pistons#The G League#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Would you eat this vegan Cade Cunningham sandwich?

There are a lot of things that set rookie Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons apart from other first-year players in the NBA. Though he has yet to step on the court in the regular season, Cade has the stuff of a superstar and has brought excitement back to the Detroit sports’ scene.
NBA
NBC Sports

Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday

The future is finally now in Detroit. After missing most of training camp and the start of the season with a sprained ankle, No. 1 Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut Saturday night against Orlando. James Edwards of The Athletic had the news. The Pistons have started...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cade Cunningham Removed from Pistons Injury Report, Could Make NBA Debut vs. Magic

Cade Cunningham appears to be on the verge of making his NBA debut. Per James Edwards III of The Athletic, Cunningham isn't listed on the Detroit Pistons' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham has so far missed the entire preseason and first four games of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
numberfire.com

Hamidou Diallo starting for Pistons Sunday in place of resting Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut Saturday night, coming off an ankle injury. On the second night of a back-to-back set, however, he won't play due to injury management. That opened up a spot in the starting five, one that will be filled by Diallo.
NBA
chatsports.com

Cade Cunningham makes Detroit Pistons debut in win over Orlando Magic

DETROIT, Mich. -- The wait is over. A new era of Detroit Pistons basketball is officially underway as No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham made his debut in Saturday's 110-103 win over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham missed the entire preseason and the first four games of the regular season because of...
NBA
arcamax.com

Pistons notch first win of season in Cade Cunningham's quiet debut

DETROIT — The wait is over for Cade Cunningham. The search is also over for the Pistons’ first win. Cunningham made his NBA debut, and the Pistons’ second unit helped end their four-game losing streak to start the season, with a tough 110-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham reacts to playing in first NBA game

Cade Cunningham called Saturday a good day after making his debut with the Detroit Pistons and scoring his first points in the NBA in a win over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham started the contest and was placed on a strict minute count during his first action. He finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 19 minutes of work. He shot 1-of-8 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs Nets preview: Back-to-Back tonight, and no Cade Cunningham

After securing their first win of the season against the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons traveled east to Brooklyn and will look to build confidence against the preseason favorites. They do so with less fanfare than they brought to Little Caesars Arena the night before when number 1 overall pick...
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy