LI drug bust leads to rescue of 3 pit bulls living in 'inhumane' conditions: police

NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Six people were arrested and three pit bulls rescued during a drug bust at a Long Island home, Nassau County police announced late Wednesday.

Narcotics detectives conducting a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue in New Cassel around noon Wednesday recovered an assault rifle, crack, cocaine, sedatives, opioids, ecstasy, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Three pit bulls found in the backyard living in "inhumane conditions" were rescued and taken in by the Town of North Hempstead Animal Control, police said.

Six people in the home at the time of the operation were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects have been identified as Yolanda Hyman, 37, of New Cassel, Imani Hughes, 25, of Westbury, Gilbert Robinson, 46, of New Cassel, Jermaine Porter, 26, of New Cassel, Craig Taylor, 55, of New Cassel, and Joseph Fountain, 36, of New Cassel.

They are each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.