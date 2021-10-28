Mayor Jane Castor proclaims Oct. 28 as "Lights On Afterschool Day"

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City of Tampa is showing its support for afterschool programs by proclaiming Oct. 28 "Lights On Afterschool Day".

Lights on Afterschool is a national event being celebrated this year on October 28, 2021, when local leaders and community advocates come together to support the after school and expanding learning programs that are preparing our children for success.

The City of Tampa will also light up local landmarks including Old City Hall, Downtown Bridges and the Tampa Riverwalk in blue to show support for the national "Lights On Afterschool" campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCr8T_0cfVWr7a00

Old City Hall in Tampa lit up in blue.

Photo Download Link: https://we.tl/t-1hOPSoMEuZ

After School Programs with the City of Tampa

The City of Tampa is committed to investing and engaging in proven after-school programs and activities that ensure the lights stay on and the doors stay open for all children after school.

In Florida, approximately 1.5M children in Florida are waiting right now for a spot in an after-school program, many of whom have no place to go after school, according to the Florida Afterschool Network.

"We can do something about these numbers together," Mayor Jane Castor said. "There are simply not enough high-quality, after-school programs available to meet the growing demand. After-school programs are a proven way to boost academic performance and connect families to needed resources."

Mayor Jane Castor is especially proud of after-school programs offered by the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department, including:

Jackson Heights After School Program:

The Jackson Heights After School program has 50 children attend daily. Many take part in the ArtReach Program, which brings the arts into community centers at no cost to those families. The program gives students access to quality arts training.

Additionally, there are four music education sessions, each lasting eight weeks, offered to kids at the Jackson Heights NFL/YET Center in East Tampa. These sessions are led by the local non-profit, Instruments 4 Life, providing students with basic instruction on the guitar and/or ukulele. Students also have the opportunity to earn their own instruments by becoming musical mentors.

A total of 166 students have participated in the multi-week guitar or ukulele lessons at Jackson Heights since 2018.

Fair Oaks Community Center After School Program:

The Fair Oaks After School Program has 25 children. Karate is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays and provides discipline, physical and mental development for boys and girls.

During this class, children are encouraged to maintain good grades and remain focused in their home and school life. Rewards are given to achievers in various levels of the program including belts, stripes, and other incentives.

The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department was recently awarded the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This highlights the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department’s commitment to public safety, keeping kids safe and active, and providing top-of-the-line spaces to draw visitors to our city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9Y3Q_0cfVWr7a00

For More Information:

Lauren Rozyla

City of Tampa Media Relations Manager

Mobile: (813) 326-5487

Email: Lauren.rozyla@tampagov.net

