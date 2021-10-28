New York City attraction lets you climb skyscraper

There's an activity in New York City that people who aren't afraid of heights might enjoy.

It's called City Climb.

It's the highest external building climb in the world.

For $185, visitors can try out this new attraction.

Guests will climb more than 190 steps to ascend nearly 1,200 feet in the air.

There's an outdoor Skydeck at the top where people can get 360-degree views of the city.

It's also where they can hang off the side of a skyscraper.

You can also enjoy a champagne toast at the top.