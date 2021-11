Raymond James Financial’s stepped-up recruiting of veteran advisors continued to bear fruit, leading to record revenue and profit for its 2021 fiscal year. After pulling out of a recruiting slump in its employee channel this summer, Raymond James’ Private Client Group division reached 8,482 brokers at the end of September, a net gain of 3%, or 243 year over year, and an increase of 1%, or 69 brokers, sequentially. The company’s employee channel broker count of 3,461 reflected a 2% year-over-year rise, and 1% percent over the prior quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO