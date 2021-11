Credit Suisse plans to dump most of its prime brokerage business and instead focus its efforts on managing money for wealthy investors, according to news reports. The firm is putting its private banking and wealth management under one roof and has plans to grow the merged unit with new hires, the Wall Street Journal writes. Credit Suisse also plans to grow the unit’s assets from $1 trillion to around $1.2 trillion by 2024, according to the publication.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO