Welcome to this week’s ETF Insider. Plain-vanilla Bitcoin futures ETFs are on the menu, but strategies that add leverage or give inverse exposure are too spicy for regulators, filings show. We look at what that might mean for other flavors of crypto ETFs. Also, the ESG bona fides of the biggest thematic strategies on the market vary widely, so one data provider is urging advisors to do their homework if sustainability matters to clients. And Dimensional Fund Advisors plans to turn another tax-managed mutual fund into an ETF.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO