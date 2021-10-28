CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy Consumer Confidence Decreases In October

By Insta Forex
 6 days ago

Italy’s consumer confidence decreased in October, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday. The consumer confidence index fell to 118.4 in October from 119.6 in September. Economists had expected a score...

95.5 FM WIFC

Russian services sector contracts in Oct due to weak client demand -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Activity in Russia’s service sector contracted in October for the second time in three months, hampered by weak client demand and this year’s first contraction in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in October from 50.5 in...
ECONOMY
CNBC

South Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October, forcing the central bank to revise up its 2021 price projections and reinforcing the case for another interest rate hike this year. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 3.2% from a year earlier in October, government data showed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

Poland's central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge.The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.The move “suggests to us that it is taking the fight against inflation much more seriously than we had thought,” Capital Economics said in a note.It comes after Eurostat the European Union’s statistics agency, said Friday that Poland's yearly inflation rate hit 6.8% in October. That's among the highest in the 27-member...
BUSINESS
#Italy#Consumer Confidence Index#Istat#Instaforex Company
Australian Dollar Depreciates As RBA Ends Yield Curve Control Policy

The Australian dollar drifted lower against its major trading partners on Tuesday’s Asian session, after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its key rate unchanged, but decided to relinquish the yield curve control program reflecting the improvement in the economy and the faster-than-expected progress towards the inflation goal. The policy...
BUSINESS
Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Hungary’s producer price inflation eased in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 14.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.4 percent increase August. The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor...
BUSINESS
Swiss Inflation Rises In October

Switzerland’s consumer price inflation increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The consumer price index grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.9 percent rise in September and August. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent rise. On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3...
BUSINESS
Poland Manufacturing Growth Rises In October

Poland’s manufacturing sector growth unexpectedly improved in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, rose to 53.8 in October from 53.4 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 53.0. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.
WORLD
RBA Abandons Bond Yield Target

Australia’s central bank discontinued its government bond yield target and left its key rate unchanged. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. However, policymakers decided to discontinue the target...
BUSINESS
Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in September, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The retail sales volume rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.0 percent growth in August. The value of retail sales increased 7.3 percent annually in September, following...
RETAIL
Japan 6 Month Bill Yield

Japan 6 Month Bond Yield was -0.10 percent on Tuesday November 2, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the Japan 6 Month Bill Yield reached an all time high of 0.75 in August of 2007. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan 6M.
WORLD
BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Australia New Home Loans Sink 2.7% In September

The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – coming in at A$20.69 billion. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 6.6 percent plunge in August.
WORLD
Malaysia Manufacturing Turns To Expansion In October – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s up from 48.1 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both production and new...
ECONOMY
Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Improves To 43.3 In October – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in October, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.3. That’s up from 41.1 in September although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from...
ECONOMY
Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 52,1 In October – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1. That’s up sharply from 40.2 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust lien of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. A loosening of...
ECONOMY
Germany Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In September

Germany’s retail sales declined unexpectedly in September, provisional data from Destatis revealed on Monday. Retail turnover decreased 2.5 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.6 percent. On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 0.7 percent, in contrast to...
RETAIL

