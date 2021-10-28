CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Rupee Hits 6-day High Against U.S. Dollar

By Insta Forex
 6 days ago

The Indian rupee advanced against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Thursday, as oil prices fell following an official data showing a...

kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; SBI hits record high on results

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by banking stocks, though shares of the country's biggest lender State Bank of India hit an all-time high after reporting a record quarterly profit. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.33% lower at 17,829.20, while...
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Gephardt Daily

U.S. markets rise to record highs in first day of November trading

Nov. 1 (UPI) — U.S. markets posted small gains while still touching record highs on Monday — the first day of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 94.28 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.63% as all three major indexes hit record highs.
ForexTV.com

Gold Subdued As Investors Look To Fed

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday and the dollar held steady as investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on stimulus tapering and rates lift-off. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,792.09 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,793.60. The U.S....
ForexTV.com

Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Hungary’s producer price inflation eased in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 14.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.4 percent increase August. The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor...
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Climbs Ahead Of Fed Policy

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday as the dollar firmed against most of its major rivals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. The Fed, which will unveil its policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to announce plans to begin gradually scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by mid-November or December.
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
ForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Depreciates As RBA Ends Yield Curve Control Policy

The Australian dollar drifted lower against its major trading partners on Tuesday’s Asian session, after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its key rate unchanged, but decided to relinquish the yield curve control program reflecting the improvement in the economy and the faster-than-expected progress towards the inflation goal. The policy...
The Independent

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street where the three major indexes set records. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security...
ForexTV.com

Gold Ticks Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

Gold prices edged higher in cautious trade on Monday as investors braced for a week full of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Australia. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,786.04 per ounce, after having touched a more than one-week low on Friday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2 percent at $1,787.30 per ounce.
ForexTV.com

South Korea Has $1.69 Billion Trade Surplus In October

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.69 billion in October, the Customs Office said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for $2 billion following the upwardly revised $4.21 billion surplus in September (originally $4.20 billion). Exports jumped 24.0 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of...
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rises above 75.00 ahead of US GDP data

USD/INR edges lower on Thursday in the early European session. INR appreciates amid a risk-off mood, ahead of critical US data. The US Dollar Index remains steady near 93.80, exerting pressure on USD/INR. As for now, investors are waiting for the US Gross Domestic Product, and Initial Jobless Claims data...
Reuters

Indian rupee, bonds gain, helped by dip in global oil prices

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds strengthened on Thursday as a drop in global crude oil prices provided a breather and helped calm investor worries over sustained imported inflationary pressures in the domestic economy. India imports more around 80% of its oil requirements and high global...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Braces For Another Surge

The US dollar has been losing ground for the past two weeks, but it looks more like a tactical retreat before a new surge, while significant near-term factors are playing on the greenback’s side. US central bank officials are bolstering markets with confidence that they will announce a reduction in...
