Mind Blown! TikTok’s @Dr.Noc Explains Why Glue Doesn’t Stick to the Bottle

By Sierra Marquina
 6 days ago

TikTok is responsible for endless content and after stumbling upon Morgan "Dr. Noc" McSweeney we have a bevy of fun facts up our sleeve.

Morgan, who goes by @Dr.Noc on TikTok , is one of our favorite "medfluencers": Medical professional by day, influencer by night.

Dr. McSweeney has a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences and immunology and spends his workday researching COVID-19 therapeutics. But, on the side, has developed a following of over a million people after first starting to share videos correcting COVID misinformation as well as answering hard-hitting questions like “Why doesn’t glue stick to the inside of the bottle?”

Watch back the full video above with Ryan Seacrest to find out and for more from Dr. Noc. Plus, you have to hear his throwback voice!

