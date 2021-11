FINNEAS is an eight-time Grammy award-winning producer and singer-songwriter. Most of the world knows him as pop-star Billie Eilish’s older brother, Finneas Baird O’Connell. He and Eilish are the creative duo behind the writing and producing of her songs. He has also produced many successful songs that have gone viral and climbed the charts, such as Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love me,” JP Saxe and Julia Michael’s “If the World was Ending” and Ashe’s “Moral of the Story.” Apart from his background work in production, O’Connell is slowly getting the attention he deserves with his own musical endeavors: he is at the forefront as FINNEAS. He released an EP featuring seven songs in October 2019 called “Blood Harmony,” which was praised by many. “Optimist” is his first full album which was released this year on Oct. 15.

