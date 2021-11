With a career spanning three decades and 15 LPs, Chicago-based band Wilco has consistently proven to be one of alternative rock’s brightest spots. The tour for its 2019 studio album, Ode to Joy, was postponed for more than a year, and Wilco’s 2021 tour marks the group’s first return to live performance since the onset of the pandemic. With a well over two-hour long setlist, the band was certainly poised to make this return a memorable one Oct. 17. Standing on the IPA-soaked floor of Oakland’s Fox Theater, Wilco’s pummeling alt rock oeuvre reverberated in a tidal wave of post-pandemic jubilation.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO