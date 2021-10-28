CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Whitman alum and NYT journalist Gillian Friedman and Parents magazine editor Kelly Glass discuss the “beautiful and perfect endeavour” of journalism

By Angel Baikakedi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 21, Whitman alum Gillian Friedman, a business reporter for the New York Times, and Kelly Glass, the executive editor of Black Parenting for Parents Magazine, spoke to Whitman students on Zoom about their careers. Hosted by Assistant Professor of English Kisha Schlegel, the two esteemed journalists discussed the tumultuous...

