The ordinance on Salina's ballot November 2 would remove the City’s ability to take action to protect public health and safety. The 4% of voters who petitioned this ordinance claim to be against Big Government. Ironically, if passed and ruled constitutional, it would instead pass more local governance to the next bigger entities, the County and the State. Not only is City Government closer to the people, its elections are less likely to be biased by party loyalty.

SALINA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO