CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Engineers call for more inspections after condo collapse

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kz7z_0cfVQ7yL00

The state of Florida should consider requiring high-rise buildings near the coast to undergo safety inspections every 20 years, according to a coalition of engineers and architects that formed after a Miami-area condominium collapsed in June, killing 98 people.

The recommendations, released four months after Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, are based on “preserving the long-term health of buildings by assessing environmental and other degradation of structures and their systems over the life of a building," the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida and the Florida Engineering Society said in a news release.

Seven of the state’s engineering and architecture associations formed the Surfside Working Group to come up with ideas to prevent another tragedy like the partial collapse of the 12-story beachfront property.

The group also said nearly all large buildings in Florida should be inspected for structural problems within their first 30 years, with follow-ups every 10 years. Buildings within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of saltwater should be inspected within their first 20 years, with follow-up safety inspections every seven years, the group said.

“Our recommendation is not really to tell the condos, or owners of other buildings, how to maintain your property. It's just to put a mechanism out there that these buildings need to be looked at every so often to identify any structural problems," said Allen Douglas, executive director of the Florida Engineering Society and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida.

“We don’t know exactly why the tower fell. Whether it was a design error, whether it was a construction problem or whether it was just lack of maintenance," Douglas said. “But I I think as an industry they felt a responsibility to put something out."

The report has been forward to Florida legislators, he said.

The Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times first reported the recommendations Thursday.

The report calls for inspections on a wide range of buildings, including condominiums, offices and other structures that exceed 10 occupants and are covered by the state’s building code.

Only Broward and Miami-Dade counties require mandatory inspections of tall buildings.

Champlain Towers South was undergoing its 40-year inspection when it crumbled in the middle of the night. A 2018 engineer's report noted “major structural damage” caused by lack of proper drainage on the pool deck.

The condominium board's discussions over how to pay for the repairs delayed work on the building.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Braves win first World Series since 1995, defeating Astros in Game 6

Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn't their year. The Atlanta Braves dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed...
MLB
NBC News

Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#High Rise Building#Condos#Champlain Towers South#The Miami Herald#The Tampa Bay Times
The Hill

McAuliffe concedes Virginia governor's race to Youngkin

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) conceded to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, hours after Youngkin declared victory. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement. "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family." Youngkin narrowly defeated...
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

438K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy