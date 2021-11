At one point, Indiana tied things up against Ohio State on Saturday. It didn’t go well after that. The Buckeyes blew out the Hoosiers 54-7 in Week 8, keeping Indiana winless in B1G play. Indiana had quite a day at quarterback, with three different QBs seeing the field. Jack Tuttle was the starter, but he went down with an injury on IU’s lone touchdown pass of the game. Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel both came in to take some snaps afterward.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO